Both Raphinha of Leeds and France striker Ousmane Dembele will remain at Barcelona after an agreement was struck on Wednesday, the club has said. However, the question remains: How can Barcelona afford the two players in the midst of their financial issues? Let's find out.

In the coming hours, Barcelona are set to complete the acquisitions of Raphinha from Leeds and current free agent Ousmane Dembele, respectively. Both agreements are fully in place, and only medicals are required to finalize the transfers.

The price for the Brazilian winger is estimated to be between €58 million in fixed payment and €9 million in performance-related factors. For the next five years, until 2027, he will be a member of the Blaugrana.

In addition, the French forward will stay at Barcelona after an extremely long transfer drama even if many Premier League clubs were interested in luring him. After his deal at the Camp Nou expired, the Frenchman will sign a new two-year contract with a 40 percent salary cut.

How can Barcelona afford Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele?

According to 90 minutes, Barcelona have pulled the "second lever" in their refinancing strategy. Earlier this summer, the club sold a portion of their TV rights to a US investment organization, Sixth Street.

Now, it appears that the same group is supplying the funding in return for more of their media rights. The "second lever", as club president Joan Laporta dubbed it, has now been activated and will bring in about €330 million in finances over the next week.

The initial windfall from Sixth Street enabled them to pay off many of their obligations and balance their accounts, while the second windfall will allow them to move through with their huge summer transfer plans. The US pre-season tour starts this weekend and Barca had wanted to finalize their new investment prior to that.

Spanish coach Xavi Hernandez will be able to take his new arrivals, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha, on this trip after both players have signed their contracts with the Catalan side. To the Brazilian's relief, he has finally been granted permission to fly to Catalonia after staying in England during Leeds' pre-season tour of Australia this weekend.