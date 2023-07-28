Jordan Henderson is off to the Saudi Pro League and has signed a near $900,000 a week deal with Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool did receive a transfer of $15.4 million from the Saudi club, but the move for the England midfielder was heavily criticized.

Henderson has been a champion of equal rights and coming to the support of the LGBTQ+ community. The move to Saudi Arabia was seen as a back turn to the LGBTQ+ community with Former German international Thomas Hitzlsperger, stating on social media “I did believe for a while that (Henderson’s) support for the (rainbow emoji) community would be genuine. Silly me.” Saudi Arabia is known throughout the world as having some of the worst treatment of women and LGBTQ+ community members.

Nonetheless, Henderson is set to earn a massive salary, one of many, with his move to the Saudi Pro League. Here is what Henderson makes compared to some of the other players on the Three Lions.

Henderson’s wages compared to England teammates

Henderson earns an estimated $47 million a year and has a three year deal, compared to Marcus Rashford who earns $482,000 a week. Jadon Sancho earns less than Rashford at $449,000 a week, Henderson beats Sancho by an estimated $450,000 a week.

Even Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham is at the bottom of the barrel with wages of only $289,000 a week that is almost $600,000 less than the former Liverpool star. Harry Kane for example earns only $257,000 a week, while Phil Foden is at $321,000 a week.