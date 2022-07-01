Mohamed Salah has just signed a new deal with Liverpool that will reportedly make him the highest-paid player not only in the current squad but in club history. But how much does he make compared to other stars like Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Let's take a look.

Though there's still an entire season to go before the 2023 summer transfer market, many have already started to wonder what would happen with those contracts that expire next year. And we cannot blame them, as a number of world-renowned stars could hit the free agency.

But some clubs have already anticipated to that to put any exit rumors to rest. Liverpool, for instance, have finally agreed on terms with Mohamed Salah, who signed a long-term extension with the Reds. The Egyptian star's contract at Anfield was set to expire next year, which is why it was important for Jurgen Klopp to get this done as soon as possible.

While both parties looked interested on an extension, Salah's demands seemed to be a stumbling block for a long time. But with Liverpool eventually meeting his conditions, Salah will reportedly become the club's highest-paid player of all time. Here, let's compare his reported salary to those of other stars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

How much does Mohamed Salah make compared to Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe?

While Liverpool didn't reveal for how long they'll keep Salah under this new deal, James Pearce of The Athletic reports that the 30-year-old winger will stay at the club until 2025 with the most expensive contract in club history.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool salary

It took a long time, but the Reds eventually gave in to Salah's demands. As Pearce reports, Mohamed Salah would make around £350,000 a week ($422K). That is significantly more than what the rest of the squad makes, with Virgil van Dijk reportedly being the second best paid player at £220,000 per week (according to Spotrac). However, it's far less than what Messi or Mbappe make.

Lionel Messi PSG salary

In a shocking turn of events, Lionel Messi had to leave Barcelona as a free agent in the summer of 2021. PSG won the battle to acquire his services but not without giving him a lucrative contract. According to reports last year, Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain sees him make around $860,000 a week.

Kylian Mbappe PSG salary

As for Mbappe, we're talking about an even bigger contract. He was about to leave the Ligue 1 club for Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season, until he changed his mind. PSG have convinced him to stay including a contract he couldn't refuse, which according to Marca makes him earn nearly $1 million per week.