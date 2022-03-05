German manager Jurgen Klopp is tied to Liverpool until 2024, and as things stand, he intends to see out his contract and leave. However, he has revealed that there is one thing that might keep him in England.

The arrival of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in 2015 proved to be a top-notch move. The German manager raised the level of the team, helping the Reds win the UEFA Champions League after 14 years, as well as the Premier League after three decades.

The 54-year-old boss has a contract with the Anfield outfit until 2024 and at least at the moment, there have been no discussions about his possible renewal.

With his future in the air, the former Borussia Dortmund coach has often been questioned whether he will stay at Liverpool beyond 2024, or whether he will soon end his wonderful adventure in the Premier League. Now, Klopp has revealed that he could remain with the Reds, but on one condition.

How Jurgen Klopp could stay at Liverpool beyond contract expiration

"The plan at the moment is [for me to leave] in 2024. My future will be fine. I don't have to make any plans. Let's put it this way: I could extend my contract at the last minute. It isn't an issue. The plan is for the club's future, which we are always working on, to ensure that everything is in place and that the things we do are not only for me, us, or this generation but for a long, long time.

"If I have the necessary energy levels, [I will stay]. That is important. To be honest, aside from always thinking about adequately skilled, good-looking, fabulously pleasant players, I enjoy what I do and have mentioned a couple of times that there must be something else out there in the world.

"However, I don't think about it. Currently, I am bursting with energy, but we must – I must – ensure that this remains the case because I don't want to sit about and be more exhausted than others, thinking, 'Wow, why is everyone so concerned about things out there but I couldn't care less?", said Klopp at a press conference.