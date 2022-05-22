Kylian Mbappe was supposed to join Real Madrid this summer, according to the original plan. The deal seemed to be finalized, but the striker has decided to remain with PSG at the very last minute. Eventually, this decision has changed the course of Erling Haaland's possible arrival as well.

Spain's capital, Madrid, was rocked by an 'earthquake' and subsequent rage Real Madrid felt they had a signing that would define an era and be the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo. After Kylian Mbappe opted to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, they have received humiliation and shame.

Kylian Mbappe was supposed to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu on July 1 after previously reaching an agreement with Real Madrid. After years of meticulous preparation, the Whites had believed they had the 23-year-old signed and set to come to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Madrid supporters are now enraged by the amount of outstanding players the club did not acquire in order to save up for the Frenchman's arrival in summer 2022 and create room for his entrance. Erling Haaland, another striker who was heavily linked with the La Liga giants, is at the top of the list.

How Kylian Mbappe's decision inetrfiered with Erling Haaland's move to Real Madrid

When Paris Saint-Germain played Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2022, the child who had hung Cristiano Ronaldo pictures all over his room was praised by the home crowd. At least some of the Madrid fans seemed to appreciate his two goals that kept them from losing.

At the very least, they reasoned, this was a glimpse of the player who would soon be theirs. As a result, Real Madrid let go of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last year to save money.

In addition, for the first time in four decades, Los Blancos did not bring in any new players for the summer transfer window in 2020, as the club decided to save costs. Mbappe's arrival had persuaded them that Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland would not be necessary.

They briefly considered the possibility of purchasing both. In fact, they have ended up with nothing. Now French journalist Romain Molina has revealed that Madrid had dropped out of the Haaland deal because theywanted to focus their attention on the Mbappe agreement they had previously reached.