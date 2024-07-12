Colombia will play in a Copa America final for the third time in their history. When was the last time the national team played in a major tournament final?

How long has it been since Colombia played in a major tournament final?

This is the third time the Colombian national team reaches a major tournament final, this time in the Copa America 2024. The players commanded by Nestor Lorenzo have shown a great performance not only in the group phase but also in the knockout stages.

23 years have passed since Colombia played a final match in a major tournament. In the Copa America 2001, the Cafeteros become strong enough at home and reached the final against Mexico. Defender Ivan Cordoba was the hero in Bogota, and with a great goal in the 67 minute, Colombia won the Copa America title.

The first time Colombia played a major tournament final was in 1975, with Peru as the opponent. The 30th edition of the Copa America was defined in a final match in Venezuela, and finally the Peruvian team defeated Colombia 1-0 sentencing a new champion in South America.

The road to the Copa America 2024 final

Colombia delivered an impressive performance in the group stage of Copa America 2024, securing victories over Costa Rica and Paraguay, and holding Brazil to a hard-fought draw. In the quarterfinals, the Cafeteros dominated Panama with a resounding 5-0 win. The most controversial match of the tournament saw Colombia edge out Uruguay 1-0 in the semifinals, securing their place in the final.

When will Colombia play a final match again?

Colombia and Argentina will face each other this Sunday 14th, to see if James Rodriguez and company can beat the defending Copa America champions. The final match will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami (Florida) and 65.000 fans are expected to attend the game.