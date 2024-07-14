As the Copa America 2024 nears its end, Lionel Messi has yet to show his usual scoring prowess. The question on everyone's mind is: How many goals has he scored for Argentina?

As the Copa America 2024 approaches to an end, one of the big questions is: Who will emerge as Argentina’s top scorer in this tournament? Prior to the start of the competition, many expected Lionel Messi to lead the goal-scoring charts. However, the reality is that the world’s greatest player is currently lagging behind in the race for the Golden Boot.

With just one goal so far in the tournament, Lionel Messi is unlikely to claim the top spot in the goal-scoring race. Leading the charts is his compatriot Lautaro Martinez, who has netted four goals, while Julian Alvarez follows with two goals of his own.

The only goal scored by the Argentine star came during the semifinal match against Canada. In that game, Lionel Messi unintentionally deflected a shot from Enzo Fernandez that was heading straight for the net, and sealing the 2-0 victory for Argentina.

Here’s a look at the top five goal scorers in the Copa America 2024:

Lautaro Martinez – Argentina (4 goals)

Salomon Rondon – Venezuela (3 goals)

Julian Alvarez – Argentina (2 goals)

Jhon Cordoba – Colombia (2 goals)

Jefferson Lerma – Colombia (2 goals)

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 match between Chile and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on June 25, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

With only the final match of the Copa America 2024 remaining, Lionel Messi will be striving not just to break through Colombia’s defense and score, but also to secure a new title for the Argentine national team.