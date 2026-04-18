How many fans are attending Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami at Empower Field today in 2026 MLS season?

More than 70,000 fans are expected to attend the match between the Colorado Rapids and Inter Miami at Empower Field at Mile High, putting the game on track to approach a club attendance record.

Ticket demand has surged in the days leading up to kickoff, driven largely by the global appeal of Inter Miami and the unique setting of this high-capacity venue. The Rapids have moved this fixture to accommodate the unusually high demand.

With a capacity far exceeding their regular stadium, the event has taken on the feel of a marquee occasion, amplified by the club’s 30th anniversary celebration and the rare opportunity for local fans to witness one high-profile team in MLS.

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What is the capacity of Empower Field at Mile High?

Empower Field at Mile High has a seating capacity of approximately 76,000 fans, making it one of the largest stadiums used for MLS matches. The venue, home of the Denver Broncos, significantly exceeds the typical capacity of MLS stadiums.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF acknowledges the fans prior to the MLS match in 2026 (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Because of its size, the stadium allows events like Rapids vs Inter Miami to draw crowds that rival major international matches. It has also hosted large-scale events beyond soccer, including concerts and political gatherings.

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Is this a record attendance for the Colorado Rapids?

Yes! The match is expected to approach or even break the Colorado Rapids’ all-time attendance record. The club’s historical attendance mark stands at 61,213 fans, set in a previous match at the same venue.

With more than 60,000 tickets already sold ahead of kickoff, this game is on track to challenge—or surpass—that figure, making it one of the most attended matches in club history.

If final attendance pushes closer to the stadium’s full capacity, it could also rank among the largest standalone crowds in MLS history, highlighting the extraordinary demand for this fixture.

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Why was the match moved to Empower Field at Mile High?

The match was moved to Empower Field to accommodate unusually high demand and to celebrate the Colorado Rapids’ 30th anniversary. Typically, they play at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, which holds around 18,000 fans.

However, the anticipated turnout for this matchup made a larger venue necessary. Additionally, the game is part of a broader anniversary celebration, turning it into a landmark event for the club.

Hosting it at a stadium of this scale allows more fans to attend while elevating the occasion into a major spectacle within the 2026 MLS season. So, the move was both practical and symbolic: maximize attendance and mark a historic moment.

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How does this crowd compare to other Inter Miami matches?

The expected crowd is consistent with the massive attendances Inter Miami has drawn across MLS. Since the arrival of Lionel Messi, the team games have regularly been relocated to larger NFL stadiums to meet demand.

Stadiums such as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Soldier Field and Gillette Stadium have all reported near-capacity crowds when hosting Inter Miami, reflecting a league-wide surge in interest tied to the Argentine star’s presence.

Lionel Messi looks on during a training session at Florida Blue Training Center on April 15, 2026 (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

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For example, a 2026 season opener between Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC drew 75,673 fans, one of the largest crowds in league history. Other matches have followed the same pattern.

Games in cities like Chicago and Cleveland have attracted over 60,000 spectators, while a clash against D.C. United brought in around 72,000 fans in Baltimore—highlighting how their away fixtures consistently turn into large-scale events.

On average, their road games have been drawing around 60,000 to 67,000 fans, a staggering number compared to the typical MLS attendance, which usually sits around 20,000–23,000 per match.

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The Colorado Rapids matchup fits perfectly within the “Messi effect”: it may not be the absolute peak, but it still ranks among the largest and most in-demand crowds in the entire league.