Inter Miami vs NE Revolution LIVE: Start time, how to watch, confirmed lineups! Lionel Messi looks for first win at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami face NE Revolution in the 2026 MLS season as the Herons host tonight’s matchup on April 25 at the newly opened Nu Stadium, where Lionel Messi is expected to play a key role as they look for their first-ever win at their new home.

Inter Miami enter the contest in a strong position after nine games, largely driven by an attack led by Lionel Messi, which has produced 18 goals. However, playing at Nu Stadium has been a challenge so far, as the Herons are still searching for their first home victory after a 2-2 draw against the New York Red Bulls in their most recent game at the venue.

On the other side, the New England Revolution arrive in Florida with strong momentum under head coach Marko Mitrovic, as the Revs have won four consecutive matches, including a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United. They currently sit just behind the conference leaders and view this matchup as a key opportunity to move into first place.