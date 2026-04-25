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Inter Miami vs NE Revolution LIVE: Start time, how to watch, confirmed lineups! Lionel Messi looks for first win at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami face NE Revolution in today’s MLS matchup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action as Lionel Messi looks for his first win at Nu Stadium.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Brooklyn Raines of NE Revolution.
© Chris Gardner /Jonathan Bachman /Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Brooklyn Raines of NE Revolution.

Inter Miami face NE Revolution in the 2026 MLS season as the Herons host tonight’s matchup on April 25 at the newly opened Nu Stadium, where Lionel Messi is expected to play a key role as they look for their first-ever win at their new home.

Inter Miami enter the contest in a strong position after nine games, largely driven by an attack led by Lionel Messi, which has produced 18 goals. However, playing at Nu Stadium has been a challenge so far, as the Herons are still searching for their first home victory after a 2-2 draw against the New York Red Bulls in their most recent game at the venue.

On the other side, the New England Revolution arrive in Florida with strong momentum under head coach Marko Mitrovic, as the Revs have won four consecutive matches, including a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United. They currently sit just behind the conference leaders and view this matchup as a key opportunity to move into first place.

Tonight’s venue

Nu Stadium is a soccer-specific stadium in Miami, Florida, United States. Opened in April 2026, the 26,700-seat venue is the home field of Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, replacing the interim Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

NE Revolution starting XI

They will line up as follows: Matt Turner; Ilay Feingold, Ethan Kohler, Mamadou Fofana, Will Sands; Brooklyn Raines, Carles Gil, Alhassan Yusuf; Griffin Yow, David Turgeman, Payton Miller.

Inter Miami confirmed lineup

They will line up as follows: St. Clair; Lejan Melli, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael; Facundo Mura, De paul, David Ruiz, Noah Allen; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame.

How does coach Guilhermo Hoyos arrive?

Since Guillermo Hoyos took over as head coach, Inter Miami have remained undefeated. Under his leadership, the Herons have secured two major road victories, a 3-2 thriller against the Colorado Rapids, followed by a disciplined 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Is Lionel Messi playing?

Yes, Lionel Messi is expected to start and captain Inter Miami today as they host the New England Revolution at Nu Stadium, as they look to secure their first win at the new stadium.

Hoyos will be without his full squad for the match against the Revolution. Sergio Reguilon and Mateo Silvetti have been ruled out due to injury, while Yannick Bright and Telasco Segovia are currently serving suspensions.

Start time and how to watch

Inter Miami vs NE Revolution will get underway at 7:30 PM ET (PT:4:30 PM)

Watch this MLS match between Inter Miami and NE Revolution live in the USA on Apple TV.

Inter Miami and NE Revolution clash in MLS matchup

Welcome to our live blog of today’s MLS game. Inter Miami face NE Revolution at Nu Stadium this Saturday, April 25, as the Herons look to secure their first win at their new home with Lionel Messi expected to be a key figure.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Inter Miami and NE Revolution battle it out at Nu Stadium!

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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