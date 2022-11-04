Los Angeles FC are just one step away from finishing the 2022 MLS season in the best possible way, as they take on Philadelphia Union in the 2022 MLS Cup Finals. Have they won the trophy before? Check it out here.

The most exciting game of the season is upon us. On Saturday, November 5, Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union face off in the 2022 MLS Cup Finals. The game will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Needless to say, this is a can't-miss matchup for the soccer community. Not only because the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy will be at stake, but also because the best two teams of the regular season will battle for it.

While the Philadelphia Union finished atop the East — later winning the Conference in the playoffs, LAFC secured the top spot in the West and won the Supporters' Shield in the process. Now, they're looking to continue writing history.

Have LAFC ever won the MLS Cup?

Los Angeles FC have never won the MLS Cup so far. As a matter of fact, this is the first ever MLS Cup Finals appearance both for LAFC and the Philadelphia Union. Therefore, the stakes are high for both first-time finalists.

Founded on October 30, 2014, LAFC had to wait until 2018 to play their inaugural season in Major League Soccer. The team has made a huge impact since entering the league, but failed to perform in the playoffs.

In fact, they are the team with most wins, most points recorded, and most goals scored in the regular season since their inaugural season. But the farthest they made in the playoffs until this year was the Conference Finals. Now that they're just one win away from being champions, will LAFC finally get their hands on the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy?