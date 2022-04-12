Villarreal, with a late goal to equalize the game against Bayern, secured a spot at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Semifinals. The victory in the first leg helped the Spanish team to reached the last 4 of the tournament.

Bayern and Villarreal met in the Quarter-finals at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game took take place at Allianz Arena in Munich. The home team had the obligation to win. With any leading scoreboard they would have been at the next stage.

The second half initiated with Robert Lewandowski’s goal at the 52th minute. It seemed that the situation was under control for the German team managed by Julian Nagelsmann. They had possession and were more intense with their attack.

Samu Chukwueze’s shocking goal for Villarreal at the 88th minute equalized the game. After a victory in La Cerámica Stadium, the global score with a 2-1 advantage made Villarreal one of the last 4 teams of the tournament.

A decade in the making for Villarreal’s return to the UEFA Champions League Semifinals

The first time Villarreal reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals was in the 2005/06 season. At the Round of 16 they first faced-off Scottish side Rangers. El Submarino Amarillo advanced thanks to the away goal rule in a 3-3 global score.

At the Quater-Finals despite the 2-2 global score, the away goal rule again helped Villarreal eliminate the Italian team Inter Milan. Villarreal had players like Diego Forlan, Juan Riquelme and Guille Franco whom helped to reach the Last 4. At the semifinals El Submarino Amarillo couldn't advance to the game for the title after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, in which Juan Roman Riquelme missed a penalty to tie the score, and a 0-0 draw in the second leg.

Villarreal, with Unai Emery as coach, have also reached the UEFA Europa League final last season. They lost the game and the opportunity of clinching an international title against Manchester United. Also Villarreal are currently at the 7th position in La Liga this season and will try to qualify for an European tournament.