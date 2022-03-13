Reports in Spain suggest that Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, who will become a free agent in the summer, has already signed a contract with Real Madrid. Here, find out all the details regarding potentially one of the top moves of the summer transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to become a new member of Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window. The Spanish media have confirmed that the 23-year-old striker has signed a contract with the Whites and will move to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer as a free agent.

As per Spanish newspaper Marca, as of January 30, 2022, the Frenchman is a Real Madrid player. It is said that his lawyer met with Los Blancos officials and the player put pen to paper on a deal.

It is yet to be determined when the La Liga giants will announce the Mbappe signing, with the media saying it would be at the end of the season. However, at least it would finally put an end to the saga around his future.

Real Madrid-Mbappe: Details of the reported contract

Real Madrid will not pay any compensation to Paris Saint-Germain due to the fact that it will be a free transfer, but the striker will reportedly get a signing bonus that ranges between €60-80 million. In addition, the former Monaco rising star will earn €25 million per season at the Santiago Bernabeu if Marca's journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon is to be believed.

The young star had previously declined to sign a new contract with the Red-and-Blues. There had been a rumored two-year extension on the table that allowed Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for this year's Qatar World Cup but to leave at any time after that. However, according to reports, the 23-year-old athlete has repeatedly refused the offers.