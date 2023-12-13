How much will Manchester United lose for being eliminated from Europe?

It has been a poor season for Manchester United, sixth in the Premier League but with an abysmal record of 9-7. In the UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils did not fare any better, going 1-4-1 in the Group stage, one of their worst productions in the UCL ever.



By finishing last in their group ManU were completely eliminated from European club competition, not even qualifying for the Europa League. The economic loss of being out of international competition will be huge for the club.



According to the Daily Mail, the club may be forced to sell players in January as a way to balance their books heading into what’s left of their season.



Manchester United will lose $35 million for being knocked out of UCL



The sum of $35 million is what the club has lost because of its premature elimination from Europe. Sources close to the club told the Daily Mail that the Red Devils will listen to offers for Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane and Casemiro.



Anthony Martial has been in the shopping window for some time and now a move for the player is looking more and more likely.



Erik ten Hag in trouble?



The lifeless performances by Manchester United are leaving many pundits with the question how long does Erik ten Hag have? Last season the club seemed to be turning a corner but this season with on-field and off-field issues and a horrific start, Erik ten Hag could be sacked soon.



Ironically amid all the sacking rumors and poor performances, the former Ajax boss was named Premier League manager of the month for November.