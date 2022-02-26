Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are some of the most sought-after strikers in the world, and they are likely to leave their current clubs once the season ends. With Real Madrid lurking to go for a double swoop, let's find out how they can afford to make such a move.

La Liga: This is how Real Madrid could afford double swoop for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in summer

Real Madrid believe they will be able to capture both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland after the end of the season. Paris Saint-Germain's ace is getting closer to joining Los Blancos, after rejecting another mega offer to extend his contract with the French club beyond 2022.

PSG's latest offer did not include a salary increase, claim reports in Spain. The Parisians offered Mbappe a new two-year deal with the same salary. In addition, the proposed agreement would provide for the possibility of leaving the Ligue 1 powerhouse voluntarily at any time after the 2022 World Cup.

The young star is obviously determined to leave France, so he will look for a new challenge in Spain. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund Haaland's contract has a €75 million release clause, resulting in a fierce bidding war for his talents ahead of the 2022-23 season.

How can Real Madrid recruit both Mbappe and Haaland?

Real Madrid are considered to be in pole position for Haaland's signature and they have been working on the transfer of the Norway international for a long time. In fact, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit are convinced, as per Spanish newspaper Marca, that they will be able to recruit both strikers this summer, despite their combined yearly earnings of €30 million.

It is being said that the Whites' trio Isco, Marcelo, and Gareth Bale's impending departures would help the club reduce their salary expenditure. In addition, Carlo Ancelotti would be hoping to resell Eden Hazard to his former side Chelsea.