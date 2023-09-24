How to watch Atlas vs Puebla for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Atlas will face off against Puebla in what will be the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Atlas vs Puebla online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Puebla’s situation in the tournament is growing increasingly complicated. It’s not only due to poor results and performances, but also the fact that half of the tournament has already elapsed, and they are still struggling to find consistency. With just 2 wins and 8 points at the moment, they find themselves outside the playoff positions.

They urgently need to accumulate points, although in this Matchday, they won’t have an easy task as their opponents will be Atlas, a team expected to contend for the top spot. Currently, Atlas are within the qualification zone for the quarterfinals, but they are aware that a defeat could swiftly push them out of that position, and they are determined to prevent that from happening.

When will Atlas vs Puebla be played?

The game for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Atlas and Puebla will be played this Thursday, September 28 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Atlas vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Puebla

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Atlas and Puebla will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.