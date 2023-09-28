How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 10 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a decent matchup for the leaders. This confrontation involves Atletico San Luis facing Cruz Azul at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Atletico San Luis have been the best team of the season for the surprise of most thus far, demonstrating impressive performances. They are in the first position largely thanks to winning six of seven matches.

Cruz Azul are the opposite in terms of the results they have managed to get in the competition as the team sitting at the last place in the standings. Their form is so terrible that they have only achieved a single victory in nine matchups.

When will Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul be played?

Atletico San Luis will be defying Cruz Azul on Matchday 10 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura this Friday, September 29. The game will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez.

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul in the US

The game between Atletico San Luis and Cruz Azul on Matchday 10 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA are the other options.