How to watch Boca Juniors vs Fluminense for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

In a long-awaited matchup marred by violent incidents in Rio de Janeiro, Boca Juniors will play against Fluminense in the final of the Copa Libertadores 2023. It’s a new chapter in the great rivalry between Argentine and Brazilian clubs.

Boca Juniors are aiming to conquer their seventh Copa Libertadores trophy in history. The last victory was in 2007 when they defeated Gremio in the final. Considering their recent bad performances in the Argentine league, this is a massive chance for redemption.

Despite their disappointing season in the Brasileirao, where they are currently in eighth place, Fluminense have had an extraordinary campaign in the Copa Libertadores, eliminating teams such as Internacional, Olimpia and Argentinos Juniors. They’re favorites and, in a very special detail, Marcelo could join the exclusive group of players who have won Libertadores and Champions League.

When will Boca Juniors vs Fluminense be played?

The 2023 Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and Fluminense will take place this Saturday, November 4th at 4 PM (ET). The tournament’s winner will represent CONMEBOL in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, where they could potentially face Manchester City.

Boca Juniors vs Fluminense: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Fluminense in the US

The Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and Fluminense will be available in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options in the United States to enjoy the game are Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español.