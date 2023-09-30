How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Boca Juniors will face off against River Plate in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023 Copa de la Liga. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate online free in the US on Fubo]

The Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional promises an exciting weekend of action as Matchday 7 is famously referred to as “The Derby Matchday.” Consequently, all the teams whose archrivals are in the first division are set to clash.

However, amid all these rivalries, the “Superclasico” between Boca and River undeniably takes center stage. The home team, Boca, currently finds themselves somewhat distant from the top positions in their group and aims to close the gap. Meanwhile, the visiting team, River, strives to climb higher in the standings by securing a victory at “La Bombonera.”

When will Boca Juniors vs River Plate be played?

The Matchday 7 game of the 2023 Copa de la Liga between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played this Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate

This Matchday 7 game of the 2023 Copa de la Liga between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.