How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Chelsea will host Manchester City in a spectacular showdown as part of Matchday 12 in the 2023-2024 Premier League. The game will take place this Sunday, November 12 at Stamford Bridge. Here you can find out how to watch it in the US.

[Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City online free on Fubo]

Last Monday, Chelsea got a crucial 4-1 victory against Tottenham. It was the first defeat for the Spurs this season, although it’s worth noting that they played with two men down for over 30 minutes. Nevertheless, the Blues capitalized on the opportunity to earn three points and currently sit in the 10th position on the standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have reclaimed the top spot after 11 matches. Following two consecutive defeats against Wolverhampton and Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s team bounced back with three victories, taking advantage of the stumbles of their rivals. It’s essential to note that they are pursuing something unprecedented: winning four straight Premier League titles.

When will Chelsea vs Manchester City be played?

Chelsea and Manchester City will clash this Sunday, November 12 at 11:30 AM (ET) in Stamford Bridge. It’s the first meeting between these two clubs in the 2023-2024 Premier League.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the US

The highly anticipated match between Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League will be available in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options in the United States are NBC Sports App, USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.