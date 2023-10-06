How to watch Chivas vs Atlas for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 12 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup between teams sharing a spot in the standings. This confrontation involves Chivas facing Atlas at Estadio AKRON. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Chivas vs Atlas online free in the US on Fubo]

Chivas had a start to the season that was an indication that they were going to be among the best teams in the competition. However, they have been stacked with almost the same record since then as they haven’t secured a victory in six matches.

Atlas are managing to hold a playoff place in spite of not being very reliable in their first few matchups because they improved as the tournament went. They arrive after an unexpected defeat to Puebla in the final week of September.

When will Chivas vs Atlas be played?

Chivas will be defying Atlas on Matchday 12 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, October 7. The game will be played at Estadio AKRON.

Chivas vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Atlas in the US

The game between Chivas and Atlas on Matchday 12 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and SiriusXM FC are the other options.