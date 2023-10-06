How to watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 12 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup between teams going in opposite directions lately. This confrontation involves Pachuca facing Tigres UANL at Estadio Hidalgo. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL for Free in the US on Fubo]

Pachuca had a start to the season that was so bad that they appear above just two teams in the standings with the tournament nearing its end. Their current form has them with three matches without securing victories.

Tigres UANL are the most significant challenger to the leaders thus far as they appear in the second position. They come to this opportunity to reach the first place with three matchups avoiding the defeat.

When will Pachuca vs Tigres UANL be played?

Pachuca will be defying Tigres UANL on Matchday 12 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, October 7. The game will be played at Estadio Hidalgo.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL in the US

The game between Pachuca and Tigres UANL on Matchday 12 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, and Univision are the other options.