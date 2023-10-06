Juventus will face off against Torino this Saturday, October 7 in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Juventus vs Torino in the US on Paramount+]
It’s a new edition of the Turin Derby, and fans are gearing up for what will undoubtedly be a game filled with intensity and emotions. The favorites to win, as has often been the case throughout history, are Juventus, who currently have 14 points, trailing the two league leaders, Inter and AC Milan, by 4 points.
This is why, aside from the inherent desire to win a derby, Juventus desperately need the 3 points to stay in the hunt for the top positions. On the other hand, Torino have managed to accumulate 9 points from 8 games, which places them comfortably away from the relegation zone. However, they still require points to ensure that this doesn’t become a pressing issue for them.
Juventus vs Torino: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (October 8)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 8)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 8)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (October 8)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (October 8)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (October 8)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, Vamos, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8 Live
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, Fox Soccer Plus