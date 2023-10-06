Juventus vs Torino: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Juventus will face off against Torino this Saturday, October 7 in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It’s a new edition of the Turin Derby, and fans are gearing up for what will undoubtedly be a game filled with intensity and emotions. The favorites to win, as has often been the case throughout history, are Juventus, who currently have 14 points, trailing the two league leaders, Inter and AC Milan, by 4 points.

This is why, aside from the inherent desire to win a derby, Juventus desperately need the 3 points to stay in the hunt for the top positions. On the other hand, Torino have managed to accumulate 9 points from 8 games, which places them comfortably away from the relegation zone. However, they still require points to ensure that this doesn’t become a pressing issue for them.

Juventus vs Torino: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (October 8)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 8)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 8)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (October 8)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (October 8)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (October 8)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+, Vamos, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8 Live

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, Fox Soccer Plus