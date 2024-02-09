How to watch Chivas vs Juarez for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 10, 2024

Chivas are set to face Juarez in a pivotal match for Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Keep yourself informed about crucial details regarding this game, including the date, venue, kick-off time, and ways to watch or stream it online in the United States. Stay tuned to catch every exciting moment of this matchup.

[Watch Chivas vs Juarez online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It is a clash between two teams that did not experience the best start in Clausura 2024. On one side, we have Chivas, currently holding 8 points and occupying a Requalification position. However, this falls short of the expectations for a team of the caliber of the “Rojiblancos.”

Juarez, on the other hand, has had a decidedly disastrous beginning. They not only failed to secure a win in any of their five games but also managed to accumulate a mere 2 points, scoring 3 goals while conceding 7. It is imperative for them to reverse this trend, and a victory against Chivas could prove crucial, especially for the emotional aspect of the team.

When will Chivas vs Juarez be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Chivas and Juarez will be played this Saturday, February 10 at 6:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:05 PM

CT: 5:05 PM

MT: 4:05 PM

PT: 3:05 PM

Where to watch Chivas vs Juarez

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Chivas and Juarez will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, SiriusXM.FC.