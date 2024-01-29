How to watch Chivas vs Toluca for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on January 30, 2024

The Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament continues with a very atractive match in Guadalajara, as Chivas will host Toluca in Matchday 4. In this article you will find everything you need to know to follow this match in the United States, including when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online.

A new era will start for Chivas this season. The Rojiblancos have signed Chicharito Hernandez for this tournament, in the return of one of the best strikers they have ever had.

On Toluca’s side, things have not gone great lately. Currently, the team sits at 7th place, as they have only won one game and tied two so far. Fortunately, a win against Chivas could place them in fourth place of the competition.

When will Chivas vs Toluca be played?

Chivas and Toluca will face each other this Tuesday, January 30 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Where to watch Chivas vs Toluca

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Chivas and Toluca will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC.