How to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 10 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a magnificent matchup. This confrontation involves Club America facing Pumas UNAM at Estadio Azteca. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM online free in the US on Fubo]

Club America are having a great tournament thus far, starting the matchday one point below the leader. Despite losing their first matchup of the competition, they managed to avoid being defeated in their next eight matches.

Pumas UNAM have been another reliable team this season as they appear within the postseason spots in the standings coming into this encounter. Their current form is boosted by two consecutive victories.

When will Club America vs Pumas UNAM be played?

Club America will be defying Pumas UNAM on Matchday 10 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, September 30. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:40 PM

CT: 7:40 PM

MT: 6:40 PM

PT: 5:40 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The game between Club America and Pumas UNAM on Matchday 10 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, and Univision are the other options.