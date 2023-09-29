Tottenham vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Tottenham will face off against Liverpool this Saturday, September 30 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool online free in the US on Fubo]

The upcoming Premier League weekend promises a match of immense interest, not only because it features a showdown between two fierce rivals from the “Big 6” in a fresh installment of the “North West derby,” but also because both teams are in pursuit of the current leaders, Manchester City.

On one side, we have Tottenham, currently holding 14 points compared to the “Citizens'” 4 points. A victory (depending on Manchester City‘s performance) could narrow the gap to just 1 point. Their opponents will be Liverpool, who are the immediate challengers to the leaders with 16 points. A win for Liverpool, gaining them 3 points, could even propel them to the top of the table.

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (October 1)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (October 1)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 1)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 1)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (October 1)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 1)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Tottenham vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App