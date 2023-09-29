Tottenham will face off against Liverpool this Saturday, September 30 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The upcoming Premier League weekend promises a match of immense interest, not only because it features a showdown between two fierce rivals from the “Big 6” in a fresh installment of the “North West derby,” but also because both teams are in pursuit of the current leaders, Manchester City.
On one side, we have Tottenham, currently holding 14 points compared to the “Citizens'” 4 points. A victory (depending on Manchester City‘s performance) could narrow the gap to just 1 point. Their opponents will be Liverpool, who are the immediate challengers to the leaders with 16 points. A win for Liverpool, gaining them 3 points, could even propel them to the top of the table.
Tottenham vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (October 1)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (October 1)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 1)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 1)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (October 1)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 1)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Tottenham vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 3 Asia
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App