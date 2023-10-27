How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cruz Azul play against Leon in what will be the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Cruz Azul have endured a truly disappointing Apertura tournament. With only 11 points from 13 games, they find themselves in second-to-last place, and their chances of making it to the postseason are growing increasingly slim. Nonetheless, these chances still exist, which is why they must relentlessly pursue victory.

They trail Atlas, the last team in the qualification bracket, by 5 points. However, considering the several teams ahead of them, they are compelled to secure victories whenever possible. Their next challenge is against Leon, who have accumulated 19 points, just 2 points away from reaching the quarterfinal qualification zone, which stands as their primary objective.

When will Cruz Azul vs Leon be played?

The game for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Cruz Azul and Leon will be played this Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Cruz Azul and Leon will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.