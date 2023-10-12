How to watch Cuba vs Honduras online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League has a matchup with teams that have a chance to continue in the competition. This confrontation has Cuba facing Honduras at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch Cuba vs Honduras online in the US on Paramount+]

Cuba have started the in a very good way to the shock of many as they managed to get point in both of their matchups thus far. They are among the candidates to remain in the first positions considering they tied with Haiti and defeated Suriname.

Honduras are playing their last matches of this tournament against this opponent, so they can still secure a spot to play for the championship. They have had a changing set of performances by falling against Jamaica and achieving a victory over Grenada by a wide margin in their recent appearance.

When will Cuba vs Honduras be played?

Cuba will be defying Honduras on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League this Thursday, October 12. The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.

Cuba vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

SURVEY Who wins this Nations League matchup? Who wins this Nations League matchup? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

How to watch Cuba vs Honduras in the US

The game between Cuba and Honduras on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount+ in the US.