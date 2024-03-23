How to watch Guatemala vs Venezuela for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 24, 2024

Venezuela continue their preparations for the Copa America as they gear up to take on Guatemala, who aim to use this match as an opportunity to assess their team for upcoming competitions, in a 2024 international friendly. Enthusiastic fans eager for this notable encounter can find comprehensive information regarding the date, kickoff time, and a range of viewing options available in the United States.

After a challenging match that ultimately concluded in a 2-1 defeat against Italy, Venezuela are now poised to shift their focus towards this upcoming second friendly match as they strive to prepare optimally for the Copa America 2024 and, notably, the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Venezuelan team boasts a generation of highly promising players who hold the potential to lead the country to its inaugural World Cup appearance. On the other hand, Guatemala have made significant strides in recent years and aims to sustain their improvement, particularly in anticipation of the World Cup qualifiers.

When will the Guatemala vs Venezuela game be played?

The 2024 friendly game between Guatemala and Venezuela will be played this Sunday, March 24 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Guatemala vs Venezuela: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Where to watch Guatemala vs Venezuela

This 2024 friendly game between Guatemala and Venezuela will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz PPV and Fubo (free trial).