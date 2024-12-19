Kevin McBride, the boxer who famously defeated Mike Tyson in his last professional fight, has harshly criticized Tyson’s recent performance against Jake Paul. McBride believes Tyson could have easily knocked out Paul if he had unleashed his full power.

The Tyson-Paul fight sparked a great deal of controversy, with many fans questioning the intensity and seriousness of the bout. McBride, who has experienced Mike Tyson‘s power firsthand, feels the former world champion could have ended the fight quickly if he had chosen to do so.

Despite the criticism of Tyson’s latest performance, his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time remains unshaken. His ability to knock out opponents with a single punch was legendary, but the lackluster nature of his fight against Paul left many fans disappointed.

What Did McBride Say About Tyson’s Fight Against Jake Paul?

McBride also criticized Tyson’s approach to the fight. According to TheMirror.com, he stated: “He could have loaded up on him but he didn’t… I know the tricks. I fought a lot of heavyweights, but Tyson has unnatural power.”

Mike Tyson throws a punch at Kevin McBride during their heavyweight bout on June 11, 2005 at the MCI Center in Washington, DC. McBride was declared winner when Tyson quit after the sixth round. (Photo By Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

McBride’s Challenge to Jake Paul

Still in great shape, McBride even challenged Jake Paul to a fight, saying: “I’m still in great shape and still have my power. If Jake wants to step into the ring, I’ll be ready. He should challenge me, and I’ll knock him out. Let’s make it happen.”

The former Irish champion also questioned the legitimacy of the Paul-Tyson fight, comparing it to a staged wrestling match. “It felt like watching one of those wrestling shows from back in the day, with body slams and theatrics, but no one actually getting hurt. I watched that as a kid.”

Tyson’s Legendary Career Remains Unblemished

While Tyson’s recent performance might have been underwhelming, his status as a boxing legend remains untarnished. His career is filled with iconic moments, and his ability to finish opponents with a single punch is still part of his legendary reputation.