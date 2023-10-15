How to watch Honduras vs Cuba online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League has a matchup with teams that have a chance to continue in the competition. This confrontation has Cuba facing Honduras at Estadio José de la Paz Herrera Ucles. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch Honduras vs Cuba online in the US on Paramount+]

Honduras are playing their last match of this tournament against the opponent they encountered a few days ago, but another tie would eliminate them from the quarterfinals set for next month. With just four points after a defeat to Jamaica, a victory over Suriname and a draw meeting this team, winning is their only option for this matchup.

Cuba have relied heavily on their defensive displays in this setup as they haven’t conceded a goal yet in three matches thus far. Their situation is fairly easy to comprehend considering a defeat eliminates them while a tie forces them to wait for another result. Despite another draw could work for them, securing a victory in this appearance grants them a quarterfinals position.

When will Honduras vs Cuba be played?

Honduras will be defying Cuba on Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League this Sunday, October 15. The game will be played at Estadio José de la Paz Herrera Ucles.

Honduras vs Cuba: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Honduras vs Cuba in the US

The game between Honduras and Cuba on Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount+ in the US.