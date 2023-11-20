How to watch Panama vs Costa Rica for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Panama and Costa Rica are set to lock horns in a crucial 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League game at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá, San Jose. The two sides, both praying for a spot in the finals, are expected to put on a thrilling display of Central American football.

Panama were big favorites during the group stage and continue to be during the quarter-finals, they won the first game against Costa Rica by 3-0 and it is highly probable that they will win the second game and reach the semifinals.

Costa Rica had a weak defense during the first game against Panama, they allowed the first goal during the 4th minute and the second during the 29th minute. Even though they played at home, things got complicated from the first minute.

When will Panama vs Costa Rica be played?

Panama and Costa Rica play for the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League on Monday, November 20 at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Ciudad de Panamá. Costa Rica, despite a recent slump, remains a formidable force in CONCACAF. With a wealth of experience and a never-say-die attitude, ‘Los Ticos’ will be looking to bounce back from their recent 0-3 lost and secure a place in the next round.

Panama vs Costa Rica: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Panama vs Costa Rica in the US

This game for the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League, Panama and Costa Rica at the Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Ciudad de Panamá on Monday, November 20, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+.