How to watch Panama vs Guatemala online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Panama will face off against Guatemala in what will be Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League. Here, you’ll find all the essential information about this match, including the date, time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This is a crucial match that could significantly impact the group’s outcome. Two teams with a chance to progress to the next round will compete in a highly anticipated and potentially thrilling match. On one side, we have one of the favorites to secure a spot among the top two teams, Panama.

The Panamanians hold the advantage of securing qualification with a victory. A draw would leave their fate uncertain, relying on Martinique’s result. A defeat by a margin of more than two goals would eliminate them. However, for Guatemala, the situation is even more complex: they must secure a win with a margin of more than two goals and hope that Martinique don’t win.

When will Panama vs Guatemala be played?

The Matchday 4 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between Panama and Guatemala will be played this Tuesday, October 17 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Panama vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Panama vs Guatemala

This Matchday 4 game of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League between Panama and Guatemala will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+.