Spain will play against Italy in what will be the semifinals of the 2022/2023 Nations League Group A. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The challenging Nations League has reached its final stages, and soon it will be known who will be the champions of each of the four leagues comprising the competition. Although the playoffs in every category are significant, the ones garnering the most attention are those of League A.

Undoubtedly, one of the matches that will draw the greatest attention is the clash between Spain, who had a disappointing performance in Qatar 2022, and Italy, who didn’t even qualify for the World Cup. Both teams are not at their best, but they are strong, making the game against each other highly intriguing.

When will Spain vs Italy be played?

The game for the semifinals of the 2022/2023 Nations League Group A between Spain and Italy at the De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands will be played this Thursday, June 15 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Spain vs Italy: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Spain vs Italy

This semifinal game of the 2022/2023 Nations League Group A between Spain and Italy will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, FOX Sports App.