Spain vs Italy: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals in your country

Spain and Italy meet at the De Grolsch Veste in Enschede for the 2023 UEFA Nations League Semi-Finals on Thursday. June 15, 2023. Here, you will find the time of the game and where to watch this decisive UEFA Nations League Finals soccer match from different parts of the world.

[Watch Spain vs Italy online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 36th overall meeting. No surprises here as Spain are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly 13 occasions so far; Italy have grabbed a triumph 10 times to this day, and the remaining 12 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 6, 2021, as Furia Roja won 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then in a duel that will determine the second finalist of the latest edition of the European Nations League.

Spain vs Italy: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Spain vs Italy in your country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Nova TV, Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Free, L’Equipe Web, Molotov, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN, RTL, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: RCTI, RCTI+

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia, RAI 1, RaiPlay, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV6 Sweden, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: RCTI+, Premier Sports

Poland: TVP Sport, Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TVE La 1

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, RTL, DAZN, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, VIX+