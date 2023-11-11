How to watch Tigres UANL vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Tigres UANL and Club America, two of Mexico’s most storied and successful clubs, are set to clash in a highly anticipated of the 2023 Apertura tournament game at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, Mexico. Tigres UANL are currently in third place in the tournament, they are seeking to regain their dominance. Club America are currently in second place in the standings.

Tigres UANL have a record of 8-5-3 with a recent draw against Atletico San Luis 2-2 in what was a good result after the loss against Tijuana by 0-2 on the road.

Club America has no defeats in the last five games, they won against Mazatlan 2-1, Santos 4-3, Monterrey 3-0, Atletico San Luis 1-0 and recently at home against Tijuana by 3-0.

When will Tigres UANL vs Club America be played?

Tigres UANL and Club America play for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, November 11 at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza. This clash between Tigres UANL and Club America promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to prove their worth and secure a victory that could propel them to the top of the table. The Estadio Universitario is expected to be packed with roaring fans, creating an atmosphere that will undoubtedly fuel the intensity of the game.

Tigres UANL vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Club America in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura, Tigres UANL and Club America at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolás de los Garza on Saturday, November 11, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.