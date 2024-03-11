How to watch Tigres UANL vs Orlando City SC for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 12, 2024

Tigres UANL and Orlando City SC will battle for a place in the quarterfinals during the second leg of the round of 16 in the CONCACAF Champions League. This guide covers all the vital information regarding the match, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

Tigres UANL were anticipated to comfortably secure the series, yet the first leg proved to be a tougher challenge than expected, ending in a 0-0 draw and leaving the outcome wide open, and that’s why this is a game that no fan should miss.

Nonetheless, they benefit from the second leg being on their home turf. However, complacency could be their downfall, as Orlando City SC has shown they can capitalize on any oversight. The team from Florida is aware of the challenges of being the away side but is determined to make the contest difficult for their Mexican hosts.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Orlando City SC match be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Tigres UANL and Orlando City SC will be played this Tuesday, March 11 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Orlando City SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Orlando City SC

This second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Tigres UANL and Orlando City SC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.