How to watch Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 3, 2024

Tigres UANL will receive Pumas UNAM in what will be a game for Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It is one of the most intriguing matchups of Matchday 5, featuring two teams vying for top positions. On one side, we have Pumas UNAM, who have accumulated 7 points, trailing the leaders by only 3 points. Eager to contend for the top spot, they now have an opportunity against a direct rival.

Tigres UNAL, one of the three teams currently leading the Clausura with 10 points, stands as a formidable opponent. Naturally, the “Felinos” are determined not to fall behind and are intent on maintaining their position at the summit of the standings.

When will Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM will be played this Saturday, February 3 at 8:05 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.