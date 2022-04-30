Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus and will be a free agent as of June 30. Several teams want to sign him, find out here the four possible destinations for the Argentinian in the Premier League.

Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus. A month ago, the club reported that Dybala, the highest-paid player in the squad (earns 13,510,000 euros per season) will leave La Vecchia Signora at the end of the season. The directors and the player did not reach an agreement to renew his contract and the Argentinean will be a free agent as of June 30.

"We are focused on rejuvenating the squad. We have invested in Vlahovic, De Ligt, Chiesa, and Locatelli. Making an offer to Paulo that doesn't match his level wouldn't have been right. At 29 or 30 years old he has to take the last step”, Andrea Agnelli said.

Dybala is one of the stars of today's soccer. In his last season with Juventus, he played 27 of 34 possible matches and scored 14 goals. His high level and quality make several teams want to sign him, even more knowing that they would sign him as a free agent. According to ESPN, four Premier League teams are interested in signing the Argentinean.

Which four teams are interested in signing Dybala?

Manchester United

The Red Devils will be under new management with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag taking charge from the end of this season. A major squad reshuffle is expected, and according to the Mirror, The Dutchman has reportedly been given a £200 million budget to rebuild the squad. 28-year-old could be the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who he played alongside at Juventus.

The Portuguese has one year left on his contract, but his future is uncertain. There are rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo will not stay at United if the team do not qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League, and it is also said that ten Hag will not take him into account. Besides that, Dybala is a player who would be a perfect fit for the Dutchman's style of play.

Arsenal

Arsenal are in desperate need of a forward having already lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could also leave the club next transfer window for free when their contracts run out. Arsenal have had a good season, and their main objective is to qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League. However, throughout the season, Mikel Arteta's team has been lacking in quality players, and Dybala could fill that role.

Tottenham

Tottenham were the first team to consult for Dybala through Fabio Paratici, current sporting director of The Spurs and with a past at La Vecchia Signora. In addition, Antonio Conte would like to have more offensive alternatives and would have reportedly requested the club's directors to make an effort to seal the arrival of the Argentinian.

Newcastle

Newcastle achieved its main objective: To avoid relegation. With that target achieved and following the financial injection from the new owners, coach Eddie Howe said they will make "smart" signings. Dybala could be one of Newcastle's star players and be a great option in the offense.