Iñaki Williams could be one of the upcoming big stars for the Ghana National team as well as for Athletic Club, both finacally and sportingly speaking. Find out here, his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year.

Athletic Club is worldwide-known for their scouting skills as well as their youth trainning programs to develop talent from their own region in Spain. One of many examples is Iñaki Williams, but he is different because he is a high-skilled and talented striker, who has shown unique habillites towards the goal.

In fact, Williams decided to be part of the Ghana National team as he wasn't taken seriously by Luis Enrique and the Spain National team's coaching staff as their main striker. So he will be part of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the main goalscorer for the African side, thanks to his background, and to fulfill his grandfather's dream.

However, his situation with Athletic Club has been going with ups and downs, because Athletic Club's financial situation isn't good right now. In fact, the Athletic's front office has been thinking about the possiblilty of selling their star because Williams' release clause could be paid by at least one Premier League side, and because they desperately need the money.

Iñaki Williams's contract with Athletic Club

According to latest reports regardin Athletic Club's financial situation, Iñaki Williams's current salary is an estimate of €7,000,000 per season. However, Athletic Club's front office is looking to downgrade his current salary with a new contract. As well as his current release clause, which is around €135-million figure.

How much does Iñaki Williams make a week?

Considering Williams' current €7-million annual salary, he currently earns an estimate amount of €584,000 per month. That would make an estimate of €135,000 a week; €20,000 a day; €800 per hour; or €33.33 per minute. However, due to Athletic Club's bad financial situation, his salary could change anytime soon.