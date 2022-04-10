Independiente del Valle and Deportes Tolima clash at Banco Guayaquil Stadium in their second match of Group D of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Renato Paiva cannot coach Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in the 2022 Copa Libertadores because he has not been coaching in the first division for 5 years, as is required by Conmebol. Most of the Portuguese manager's career was in Benfica's youth divisions, so he has only been coaching for two years in the Sangolquilean club, being his first experience with a main team. However, el Negriazul started the tournament with a victory, after beating America Mineiro 2-0.

On the other hand, Deportes Tolima, which are in the first place of the 2022 Liga BetPlay Dimayor, were defeated by Atletico Mineiro 2-0 in their first match of Group D of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. "We faced a good opponent, we knew of their capacities, and even so, we had clear options to score. In the end, the game we had prepared didn't work out and they were able to score the ones they had. I can't complain about the attitude of my players. Life goes on and there are five games left to keep fighting and fighting for the qualification", said Hernan Torres after the match.

Independiente del Valle vs Deportes Tolima: Date

Independiente del Valle and Deportes Tolima Will face each other at Banco Guayaquil Stadium on Wednesday, April 13 for their second match of Group D of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Independiente del Valle vs Deportes Tolima: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Independiente del Valle vs Deportes Tolima

The game to be played between Independiente del Valle and Deportes Tolima for their second match of Group D for the 2022 Copa Libertadores will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).