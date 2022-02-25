Independiente will face Boca Juniors this Saturday, February 26 at the Ricardo Enrique Bochini Stadium for the Matchday 4 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

Independiente have a difficult test in this Derby against Boca Juniors. In their debut in this 2022 Copa de la Liga they lost to Estudiantes (the tournament leaders) and then beat Arsenal and tied 0-0 against Velez Sarsfield. "El Rojo" showed some good virtues, but they could not be convincing.

On the Boca Juniors side, they have shown an improvement compared to their last tournament version. Without being brilliant, they showed a lot of solidity and for that reason they are one of the immediate pursuers of the leaders Estudiantes de La Plata. The "Xeneizes" will seek to closely follow the "Pincharratas" and for that they must get a good result in Avellaneda.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Ricardo Enrique Bochini Stadium, Avellaneda, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This Derby is one of the most important in Argentina since they are the two most successful teams in the international level of that country. The last time these two rivals faced each other, it was a 1-0 win for Independiente on Matchday 22 of the 2021 Liga professional. This will be the 188th game in history between them, not counting those from the amateur era.

How to watch or live stream Independiente vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, February 26 at the Ricardo Enrique Bochini Stadium for the Matchday 4 of 2022 Copa de la Liga between Independiente and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with +110 odds, while Independiente have +275. A tie would finish in a +210 payout.

Caliente Independiente +110 Tie +210 Boca Juniors +275

*Odds via Caliente