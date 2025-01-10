Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano reveals major obstacle to Neymar's potential arrival

As Inter Miami begin preparations for the 2025 season, which will see them competing on multiple fronts, including Major League Soccer and the Club World Cup, rumors about Neymar’s potential arrival have gained traction. However, coach Javier Mascherano addressed these rumors and clarified the difficulties involved.

“Obviously, Ney is a great player,” Mascherano acknowledged during a press conference when asked about the possibility of bringing the Brazilian forward to his team. “Every coach in the world would want him,” he added, expressing the high regard he has for his former Barcelona teammate.

However, the Inter Miami coach quickly pointed out the realities surrounding these rumors. “We cannot talk about Ney because we have nothing about him,” he said, treading carefully as he understood the impact of his words on the global soccer community.

At the heart of Mascherano’s comments was the challenge presented by Major League Soccer. “You know the rules, the MLS rules about the salary cap,” he explained, noting that these regulations make it difficult for Inter Miami to sign another high-profile player like Neymar, especially with star players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba already on the roster. “So for us, at this moment, it’s impossible.”

Javier Mascherano speaks to the media after being introduced as the Inter Miami head coach at Chase Stadium on December 03, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Neymar’s salary exceeds Inter Miami’s budget

Unlike many leagues in Europe and the Saudi Pro League, MLS enforces salary cap restrictions to maintain competitive balance. This policy ensures that no single club can dominate by acquiring all the best players, helping to level the playing field.

This limitation makes it difficult for teams like Inter Miami, which already boast superstars, to sign additional high-value players. Currently, the Herons’ most prominent player is, of course, Lionel Messi. According to the MLSPlayers website, the Argentine forward earns approximately $32 million annually, which includes both his base salary and Annual Guaranteed Compensation. Close behind is Sergio Busquets, who receives around $17 million per year.

In contrast, Neymar’s salary in Saudi Arabia is significantly higher, with reports suggesting that Al-Hilal pay the Brazilian forward close to $107 million annually—far beyond Inter Miami’s financial reach.

Inter Miami seek alternatives

With the prospect of Neymar joining Inter Miami now off the table, at least for the time being, the Herons are focused on strengthening their attack with other players. In addition to the recent acquisition of Fafa Picault, the team could add more players in the coming days.

Tadeo Allende, currently with Celta Vigo, is reportedly on the verge of joining Miami. Additionally, Argentine star Baltasar Rodriguez, whom Mascherano previously coached with the U-20 Argentina National Team, is another potential addition. According to reports from Ole, Rodriguez could be involved in a deal with Racing Club, which may include the loan of Facundo Farias.