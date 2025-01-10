Lionel Messi's Inter Miami announce 2025 preseason schedule with five games across the Americas

2025 promises to be a defining year in Inter Miami’s brief history. The team will face an array of high-profile challenges, including Major League Soccer, the Club World Cup, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the Leagues Cup. To meet these demands, Lionel Messi and his teammates will undergo a rigorous preseason, beginning with several key friendlies across the Americas.

Inter Miami’s first match of the year will be against Liga MX powerhouse Club America on Saturday, January 18, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Mexican giants will provide a formidable test for new coach Javier Mascherano, who will have the opportunity to evaluate his team in a match of this magnitude.

The Herons will then head to South America for the first time, facing Peruvian champions Club Universitario de Deportes. The match will take place on Wednesday, January 29, at Lima’s Estadio Monumental, where over 80,000 fans are expected to witness Messi in action.

Four days later, on February 2, Inter Miami will travel to Panama City to take on Sporting San Miguelito of Panama’s first division. The team’s South and Central American tour will conclude on Saturday, February 8, with a clash against Club Deportivo Olimpia at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Head coach Javier Mascherano of Inter Miami poses for a photo during an introductory press conference at Chase Stadium on December 03, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Return to the U.S.

Inter Miami’s preseason will wrap up with a home fixture on Friday, February 14, against Florida rivals Orlando City. This highly anticipated match will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, with an expected crowd of over 75,000 fans eager to see Lionel Messi, alongside other stars like Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets.

A historic opportunity for Inter Miami

In under a decade, Inter Miami have evolved into a globally recognized club. The arrival of Lionel Messi has significantly accelerated this process, with the team experiencing substantial growth over the past year and a half. These international fixtures will further elevate the Herons’ global presence, while providing essential preparation for a season filled with major challenges.

“These fixtures will put us in the best possible position ahead of an unparalleled campaign, with several important competitions we’ll be competing in this year — the FIFA Club World Cup, the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and MLS,” stated Inter Miami President of Football Operations, Raul Sanllehi, in a statement shared on the club’s official website.