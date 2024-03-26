Argentina play their second game in 2024 tonight, when they face Costa Rica in an international friendly at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Here, follow the game live and keep up with all the action as it happens minute by minute!
Argentina vs Costa Rica LIVE: Game on in Los Angeles, Messi not playing
3' - Di Maria makes the first effort
Angel Di Maria tested Keylor Navas, who responded well to the winger's shot.
Messi out due to injury
For those wondering why Messi is not on the field, the Inter Miami star picked up a hamstring injury before the international break and was ruled out for both Argentina friendlies.
Game on!
The game is underway in Los Angeles!
Anthems!
The teams are already on the field for the national anthems before kick-off.
Argentina to debut kit
Argentina will play with a brand-new blue kit, their away jersey for the 2024 Copa América.
Warm up done!
Both sides have already returned to the locker room after warming up and will take the field soon.
Low attendance expected
According to Gaston Edul of Tyc Sports, only 15,000 tickets have been sold. So expect to see many empty seats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum tonight.
Fans show up in Los Angeles
Argentine fans are already putting on a show at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to cheer on the reigning world champions!
Scaloni returns where it all started
Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni is back at the stadium where he made his debut as the Argentine national team manager. It was a 3-0 win over Guatemala in September 2018.
How Costa Rica arrive in this game
Los Ticos head into this game in high spirits, having punched a ticket to the 2024 Copa America by beating Honduras 3-1 last time out. Before that, they beat El Salvador 2-0 in a friendly in February.
Costa Rica's lineup confirmed
These are the 11 players chosen by Gustavo Alfaro to face Argentina: Keylor Navas, Quiroz, Faerron, Cascante, Calvo, Lassiter, Galo, Aguilera, Alcocer, Zamora, Ugalde.
Argentina's confirmed lineup
Argentina will take the field with the following starting eleven: Walter Benítez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso; Ángel Di María, Alejandro Garnacho, Julián Álvarez.
Tonight's stage
The stage is set at the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.
Opened in 1923, this historic venue has a 78,467 capacity and has already hosted high-profile sporting events such as the Super Bowl, Olympic Games (1932 and 1984), and Concacaf Gold Cup, among others.
It will also host athletic events at the 2028 Summer Olympics.
Argentina vs Costa Rica: Head-to-head
This will be the seventh clash between these national teams, with Argentina gaining the upper hand in their all-time record. La Albiceleste emerged victorious on four occasions, with the remaining two games finishing level.
- 1956 Panamerican: Argentina 4-3 Costa Rica
- 1960 Panamerican: Argentina 0-0 Costa Rica
- 1960 Panamerican: Argentina 2-0 Costa Rica
- 2010 friendly: Argentina 3-2 Costa Rica
- 2011 friendly: Argentina 0-0 Costa Rica
- 2011 Copa America: Argentina 3-0 Costa Rica
How to watch and kick-off time
Kick-off is scheduled for 10:50 PM (ET), with several broadcasting options around the world.
To watch or live stream the game in the US, you can tune in on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: CBS Sports and FOX Deportes.
Argentina take on Costa Rica
