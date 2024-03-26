Tonight's stage

The stage is set at the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Opened in 1923, this historic venue has a 78,467 capacity and has already hosted high-profile sporting events such as the Super Bowl, Olympic Games (1932 and 1984), and Concacaf Gold Cup, among others.

It will also host athletic events at the 2028 Summer Olympics.