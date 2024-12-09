NHL News: Wayne Gretzky sends defiant message on Capitals star Alex Ovechkin's pursuit for goals record

After an unstoppable start to the 2023-24 NHL season, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tallies 868 goals and is just 27 scores away from Wayne Gretzky’s 894 goals record. However, as Ovechkin is recovering from a broken fibula, the chase for greatness has been put in halt.

Gretzky holds practically every league record for skaters. If he is to lose the goals accolade to Ovechkin, the Great One can take solace in knowing his name remains attached to nearly every other impressive stat. However, the Oilers legend might not be eager to witness Ovechkin surpass him in this historic feat.

The Washington Capitals are tied for first place in the league standings, though they undoubtedly miss their star goalscorer and the greatest player in franchise history. As Ovechkin makes steady progress in his recovery from a broken fibula, the Caps are hopeful to have number 8 back on the ice as soon as possible—not just for the goals record, but for the success of their season.

Although Gretzky has consistently supported Ovechkin and wished him luck in his pursuit of this milestone, the greatest player of all time shared a blunt observation about the Capitals’ icon.

Capitals left wing Alexander Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during warm ups before the Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game on February 4, 2020.

“He’s human. He’ll get nervous near the end,” Gretzky commented on Ovechkin’s chase for his record.

Russian machine never breaks

Against all odds and expected timelines, Ovechkin was seen back on the ice skating prior to the team’s practice on Monday morning. After the results came back indicating the broken fibula on Ovechkin’s right leg the Capitals had set his return within four-to-six weeks. However, Ovechkin might be ramping up his recovery.

His hot start to the season left fans with a sour taste as he sustained such a delicate injury at 39-years-old. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery is still cautious and won’t risk making the situation worse.

“Still status quo,” Spencer Carbery said. “I think you’ll see him closer to practice time – like he’ll be out with Kenny McCudden before practice. Then, I’m sure it’ll probably go to him taking part in a couple of drills, maybe not the competitive ones where’s there resistance there. Those will be the next steps.”

