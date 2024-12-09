Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr lets CR7 know his dream after watching LeBron James team up with Bronny

In a new video with MrBeast, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior revealed he wants to follow the steps of LeBron James and Bronny.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, during Al Nassr's presentation
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, during Al Nassr's presentation

By Natalia Lobo

Father-and-son duos in professional sports are rare but not unheard of. One of the most notable recent examples is LeBron James and his eldest son, Bronny. Cristiano Ronaldo has also expressed interest in the possibility of playing alongside his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, who seems enthusiastic about the idea.

In a new video with MrBeast, where the YouTuber and the Al Nassr star played a game guessing the origins of various quotes, Cristiano Junior joined to help his father. During the interaction, MrBeast asked Cristiano Junior if he wanted to play alongside his dad when he grew up just as LeBron James and Bronny.

“Yeah, yeah. Hopefully,” Cristiano Junior responded. Two weeks ago, MrBeast posed the same question to Ronaldo. “Maybe. I will see. He’s fourteen now,” Ronaldo said, adding, “Let’s see how my legs are doing.”

In soccer, there have been notable instances of father-and-son duos playing together. Brazilian legend Rivaldo played alongside his son, Rivaldinho, in February 2014, just before announcing his retirement a month later.

Ronaldo, 39, has started to talk about retirement. “I just want to enjoy,” he said after Portugal’s victory over Poland on Nov. 15th. “If it has to happen, in one or two years… I don’t know. I’m turning 40 soon,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior’s skills are gaining attention

While following in his father’s footsteps might seem daunting, Cristiano Junior has already showcased impressive talent. In January, a goal he scored for Al Nassr’s youth team went viral, as his playing style closely resembled his father’s.

In September, Ronaldo dedicated a goal celebration to his son, lifting three fingers after Cristiano Junior netted twice for Al Nassr’s U-13 team earlier that day. Ronaldo has also shown support for his son on social media, congratulating him and his team for clinching the league title with three weeks to spare.

On his Instagram story, Ronaldo wrote, “Congratulations champions,” accompanied by applause and muscle emojis. As Cristiano Junior continues to develop his skills and Ronaldo extends his record as the all-time professional goalscorer, the dream of seeing them share the field grows ever more plausible. Only time will tell.

