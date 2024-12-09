NBA News: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends strong message to Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards

The Golden State Warriors rebounded from a tough loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first of their back-to-back matchups, earning a 114-106 win in the rematch. After the game, four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry shared heartfelt admiration for Timberwolves’ rising star Anthony Edwards.

Curry and Edwards forged a close bond during their time as teammates on Team USA, where they won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Since then, the mutual respect between the two guards has only grown, now with Curry speaking highly of Edwards’ talent and potential.

Following their latest duel, Curry didn’t hold back in praising Edwards, emphasizing the bright future ahead for the young guard. “He can do everything on the court. He’s shooting the ball at a high level now,” Curry said after the game. “He’s got that dog in him and he just loves hooping.”

“I got to feel that energy all summer and what he brought to Team USA,” Curry continued. “He talks trash, he’s in every moment, and he’s a guy that the league’s in great hands for the next 15 years with him. Just being who he is.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is fouled by Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Chase Center. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Edwards reflects on Curry’s impact during Olympics

During Minnesota Timberwolves Media Day earlier this season, Edwards reflected on his time with Curry on Team USA, sharing how the Warriors’ guard taught him invaluable lessons during their time together. “I think that was the best part about the whole thing—the practices,” Edwards said.

“The best thing I learned was from Steph. I took Bron’s pre-game routine, but with Steph, it was all about playing without the ball,” he continued. “The last few days, we’ve been playing five-on-five, and I just keep cutting, getting out of the way, and I’m getting easy shots. I think I learned the most from Steph.”

Edwards’ bright future in the NBA

There’s no question Anthony Edwards is among the NBA’s brightest young talents, currently in his fifth season and making a strong case as one of the league’s top players.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 26.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting an impressive 45.3% from the field and 42.7% from three-point range across 23 games this season.

Now the undisputed face of the Timberwolves, especially after Karl-Anthony Towns’ departure, Edwards is proving to be the leader Minnesota needs. As his career continues to ascend, the NBA’s future indeed seems to be in excellent hands.