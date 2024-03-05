Luis Suarez joining Inter Miami this year let him be teammates with Lionel Messi again, but that’s not it. Now it looks like the Uruguayan striker and the Argentine superstar are also neighbors.

According to the real estate outlet ‘The Real Deal’, Suarez and his wife Sofia Balbi have just spent at least $11.5 million to buy a property near Messi’s home in Fort Lauderdale.

The report claims the waterfront house is located in the gated Bay Colony community, where Messi also reportedly purchased a waterfront mansion for nearly $11 million in September.

Details of Suarez’s house near Messi

“Records show Suarez and his wife, Sofia Balbi, bought the house at 10 Compass Point from Bret and Jamie Macy in an off-market deal,” the report read. “Bret Macy is a platform general manager with Lithia & Driveway, a publicly traded car dealership network based in Medford, Oregon, his LinkedIn shows.”

The gated neighborhood is understood to have 24-hour security and is near a prestigious school from the area. Besides, it’s just minutes away from Chase Stadium, where Inter Miami practice and play their home games.

Suarez’s Fort Lauderdale property was reportedly built in 1980 on 0.6 acres, going through renovations to become a 7,100-square-foot house with eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 425 feet of waterfront.

Suarez has followed in the footsteps of Messi by taking his talents to South Florida this year. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner revolutionized Inter Miami and MLS last year, leaving Europe for the US franchise in July 2023.

Suarez enjoying long-awaited reunion in South Florida

The veteran striker was immediately linked to the club following Messi’s move, but he was under contract with Gremio. The Brazilian club was unwilling to let him go halfway through the season, but accepted to let Suarez leave for free at the end of the year – his deal originally ran until December 2024.

Before Lucho, Messi had already attracted former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to Miami. Now, the four are all reunited to spend their sunset years in South Beach.

Messi has settled in the area along with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. Suarez now is doing the same with Sofia Balbi and their children, Delfina, Benjamin, and Lautaro.

Friends off and on the field, Messi and Suarez have already celebrated big things as teammates in Barcelona, now they hope to do the same in Miami before calling it a career.