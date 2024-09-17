Trending topics:
Inter Miami make decision on Lionel Messi playing in Atlanta and New York

Tata Martino spoke about how he will handle the next two games of Inter Miami on the road and if Lionel Messi will play.

Tata Martino head coach of Inter Miami.
By Kelvin Loyola

Inter Miami continues its hot streak in the race for the Supporters Shield. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have been key figures in recent games, with the GOAT getting two goals and an assist in his MLS return.

Despite a fantastic return, rumors have spread about bringing Lionel Messiback slowly. With Inter Miami set for two road games this week—on Wednesday in Atlanta against ailing Atlanta United and on Saturday against NYCFC in a baseball stadium—a rest might be in order.

Tata Martino spoke to the press today ahead of the games against Atlanta United and New York City FC and made it clear that Messi is going on the road.

Tata Martino on Lionel Messi

“The team (against Atlanta United) we will determine after today’s training session… those who will not travel are the suspended players and David Martinez,” Martino affirmed.

When asked about Lionel Messi, Martino said, “(Messi) finished tired after the first game back but he is feeling fine.” Messi is confirmed to travel with the team for both away games, where big crowds are expected at each match.

